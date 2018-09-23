Sun September 23, 2018
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

DNA
September 23, 2018

Kashmir issue can be resolved through trade

Islamabad : The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday asked the government to end country’s regional economic isolation to ensure rapid national development.

We have insignificant economic relations with India, Iran and Afghanistan while the only country with whom our trade is significant is China, it said.

Trade with Iran and Afghanistan is hostage to negative US attitude while trade with India can be increased to ten billion dollars without compromising on core issues, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President of the PEW.

Murtaza Mughal said that all the efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute through wars and jihad have failed and the armed conflict has no longer remained an option as both the neighbours have acquired nuclear capability.

The time has come to resolve the Kashmir issue and other disputes through trade, he said, adding that India can be included in the CPEC and gas pipeline projects which will help Pakistan generate a handsome amount of foreign exchange and normalise relations.

Trade with India will import cut import bill and provide relief to masses in shape of affordable goods and services, he said. Both the countries have a lot in common and they can consider not to compete in the international market but to cooperate to get a larger share.

Karachi port continues to block trade due to congestion and other problems which must be tackled on a priority basis, he demanded.

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial 'Romeo weds Heer'
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China's Lanzhou University

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report