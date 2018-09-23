Kashmir issue can be resolved through trade

Islamabad : The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday asked the government to end country’s regional economic isolation to ensure rapid national development.

We have insignificant economic relations with India, Iran and Afghanistan while the only country with whom our trade is significant is China, it said.

Trade with Iran and Afghanistan is hostage to negative US attitude while trade with India can be increased to ten billion dollars without compromising on core issues, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President of the PEW.

Murtaza Mughal said that all the efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute through wars and jihad have failed and the armed conflict has no longer remained an option as both the neighbours have acquired nuclear capability.

The time has come to resolve the Kashmir issue and other disputes through trade, he said, adding that India can be included in the CPEC and gas pipeline projects which will help Pakistan generate a handsome amount of foreign exchange and normalise relations.

Trade with India will import cut import bill and provide relief to masses in shape of affordable goods and services, he said. Both the countries have a lot in common and they can consider not to compete in the international market but to cooperate to get a larger share.

Karachi port continues to block trade due to congestion and other problems which must be tackled on a priority basis, he demanded.