Camp Jail inmate commits suicide

LAHORE : A prisoner committed suicide in the Camp Jail by hanging himself from a rope in a washroom on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nadeem, who was jailed in a drugs case. Police have collected evidences for further investigation and removed the body to morgue.

Woman killed: A man killed his sister apparently accidently as he triggered the pistol while cleaning it in the Raiwind police area on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Mehwish, 26, a resident of Sarwar Hayat Colony. Married one and a half years back, the woman had come to see her parents after giving birth to a child.

On the day of the incident, her brother Abdul Rehman, 16, was cleaning a pistol when he accidentally triggered it. As a result, she died. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. They also took the accused person into their custody. A case has been registered against him on the complaint of the victim’s brother. The body has been removed to morgue.

IG: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir has said the honest and dutiful officers and officials are pride of the Police Department and their work is a guiding example for the whole force.

He said it was the culture of Punjab Police to appreciate those who did their duty with dedication. He expressed these views in a ceremony organised on the retirement of Sub-Inspector Maqsood Ahmed in Central Police Office on Saturday The ceremony was also attended by DIG Headquarters Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Sajjad Hassan Manj and AIG Discipline Zubair Dareshak.. The IG gave away a cash prize and a souvenir to Maqsood Ahmed. Maqsood Ahmed worked as wireless operator with 22 IGs during his 33 years service.