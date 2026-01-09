Prince William and Kate Middleton issue statement after joint appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday visited Charing Cross Hospital in London to express gratitude to NHS workers who have faced significant challenges throughout the winter months.

Following their first joint engagement of 2026, the couple released a statement.

The statement said, "A huge thank you to NHS staff and volunteers at Charing Cross Hospital, and across the UK, whose tireless efforts continue to change lives, every single day. Proud to be Joint Patrons of @nhscharitiestogether and seeing how it makes a difference to the workforce and patients."

Kensington Palace also released pictures and videos of the the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit.

Their visit concluded with a roundtable discussion examining how philanthropic giving can strengthen the National Health Service.