Reason behind Kate Middleton’s missing engagement ring from first appearance of 2026 explained

Kate Middleton recently prompted quiet speculation after stepping out for her first public engagement of 2026 without her iconic sapphire engagement ring.

The Princess of Wales appeared alongside Prince William on Thursday during a joint visit to Charing Cross Hospital, where the couple met with a range of NHS staff.

Wearing a burgundy suit, the royal appeared composed, but observers noticed her engagement ring was missing and only had her simple gold wedding band in sight.

The decision was almost certainly practical rather than personal. Princess Kate has a well-established history of removing statement jewellery during hospital visits in line with infection control guidance.

In 2018 as well, Kensington Palace confirmed she had taken off accessories while visiting children’s wards at Great Ormond Street Hospital to reduce hygiene risks.

NHS infection prevention guidelines advise staff and visitors in clinical settings to remove hand and wrist jewellery, allowing only one plain metal band, which should also be removed or adjusted during hand hygiene.

Kate’s engagement ring, a 12-carat blue sapphire surrounded by diamonds, is highly sentimental. Prince William proposed in 2012 with the ring, which once belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Diana famously selected the ring herself from Garrard ahead of her marriage to King Charles III in 1981, reportedly because it reminded her of her own mother’s engagement ring.

Over the years, several myths have circulated about the jewel, including claims it was originally inherited by Prince Harry or that it was resized for Kate.

Prince Harry dismissed the inheritance story as “nonsense” in his memoir Spare, while Kate addressed the sizing rumour directly in 2023, confirming the ring has never been altered.

“It’s the same ring, and it was exactly the same size when I tried it on,” she said, adding that she felt honoured to wear something belonging to Diana, whom she never met.