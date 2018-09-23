Sun September 23, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Stray kite kills youth

LAHORE : A 23-year-old youth expired in a local hospital early in the morning on Saturday, a few hours after he was badly injured by a stray kite string in the Bhatti Gate area.

The victim was identified as Bilal, 22, a resident of Bagum Kot, Shahdara. The victim, who worked in a hospital canteen, was on his way back home on a bike when a stray kite string cut his throat. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of a youth, a resident of Begum Kot, due to kite string in the Bhatti Gate area.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Directing investigation into the incident, the chief minister sought a report from the DIG Operations.

The chief minister said violation of ban on kite flying was condemnable. Action should be taken against those who are responsible for the negligence, he added. He said the law banning kite flying should be implemented at any cost and indiscriminate action be taken against violators.

