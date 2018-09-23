Ban on pillion riding lifted

The provincial government on Saturday lifted the ban on motorcycle-pillion riding that had been imposed in the city for the last three days.

The ban on pillion riding in various parts of Sindh was imposed from 8th Muharram to Ashura due to security concerns, however, women, children, old citizens, law enforcers and journalists were exempted from the ban.

Besides banning the pillion riding, the Sindh government had also partially suspended the mobile phone services between 8th and 10 Muharram 10th from 7am till midnight. Mobile phone services were also completely restored in the city on Saturday.

Law enforcers also removed containers that had earlier been placed on roads for the security of Muharram processions, allowing commuters to travel across the city without any diversion.

Stringent security measures were taken by the police and Rangers to ensure that Ashura is peacefully observed.