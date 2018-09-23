The PTI’s budget

During its campaign for Election 2018, the PTI maintained that it would bring a much-needed change to the country. The party pledged to introduce people-friendly policies and take steps to alleviate poverty. When he was in the opposition, the now Minister for Finance Asad Umar fiercely opposed policies that either directly or indirectly increased the prices of essential commodities. While it is much easier for a party to be in the opposition and criticise those in power, the real test is when it is in power. The mini-budget presented by the PTI clearly indicates that the party is in no mood to provide relief to people. The newly-elected government didn’t consider increasing the pension amount for EOBI pensioners who have been receiving a meagre amount of Rs5,250 per month for a long time. This mini-budget will add a financial burden on the people who are already grappling with rising rates of inflation.

Zahid Ali Khan ( Rawalpindi )