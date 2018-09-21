Fri September 21, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 21, 2018

PHED says clean drinking water supply a priority

PESHAWAR: The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has included the provision of clean drinking water to general public in its top priority list for the 100 days plan of the government.

In compliance with the provincial government directives about clean drinking water for all, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of secretary PHED.

The meeting was attended by the senior management of PHED including chief engineers, superintending engineers, director planning & monitoring and deputy secretary (technical).

The meeting was told that field formations were running over 5000 water supply schemes across the province but still there was a need for improvement.

The PHED secretary said the provision of clean drinking water to general public was the top priority of the government and in 100 days plan it was one of the priority activities to improve the health of general public.

He said water quality testing was a regular feature of the department but water quality testing shall be prioritized and shall be carried out in all districts followed by remedial measures for issues.

It was pointed out that cleaning of storage reservoirs, removal of leakages in pipes and functionalisation of non-functional schemes were other activities to be carried out by the department.

The participants discussed 100 days plan, 5-year plan and water quality testing and its remedial measures.

