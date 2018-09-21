150,000 policemen perform security duties

LAHORE: Around 150,000 officials of Lahore Police provided foolproof security cover to the processions and Majalis on 9th of Muharram.

Police maintained the law and order in the city as not a single untoward incident was reported until the filing of this report. Three-layered security strategy was implemented to thwart any kind of terrorist activity. Snipers were also deputed at the rooftops. The officials of sensitive agencies and special branch remained vigilant at and around main processions. Safe Cities Authority also monitored processions through state-of-the-art CCTV cameras. A special control room was also established to cope with any emergency.

Meanwhile, almost 300 traffic wardens performed duties at and around Islampura and Khema Sadaat to maintain smooth flow of traffic. Lady traffic warders were also deputed to guide female azaadars. Route was also cleared for emergency vehicles. The wardens also took action against pillion riders. Moreover, City Division police conducted search operation around markets, homes and shops and checked bio data about residents and tenants. Rescue 1122 remained on high alert as 50 ambulances, 266 motorbikes and 50 special rescue posts were designated to meet any kind of emergency. Senior police officers also kept on visiting routes of the processions.

THIEVES ARRESTED: Investigation police Gulshan-e-Iqbal claimed to have arrested two thieves of a gang and recovered cash and cell phones from their custody. The accused persons have been identified as Faryad Masih and his accomplice Qasim. Police recovered Rs150,000 in cash, eight cell phones and illegal weapons from their custody. SP has announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the police team.