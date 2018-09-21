Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

150,000 policemen perform security duties

LAHORE: Around 150,000 officials of Lahore Police provided foolproof security cover to the processions and Majalis on 9th of Muharram.

Police maintained the law and order in the city as not a single untoward incident was reported until the filing of this report. Three-layered security strategy was implemented to thwart any kind of terrorist activity. Snipers were also deputed at the rooftops. The officials of sensitive agencies and special branch remained vigilant at and around main processions. Safe Cities Authority also monitored processions through state-of-the-art CCTV cameras. A special control room was also established to cope with any emergency.

Meanwhile, almost 300 traffic wardens performed duties at and around Islampura and Khema Sadaat to maintain smooth flow of traffic. Lady traffic warders were also deputed to guide female azaadars. Route was also cleared for emergency vehicles. The wardens also took action against pillion riders. Moreover, City Division police conducted search operation around markets, homes and shops and checked bio data about residents and tenants. Rescue 1122 remained on high alert as 50 ambulances, 266 motorbikes and 50 special rescue posts were designated to meet any kind of emergency. Senior police officers also kept on visiting routes of the processions.

THIEVES ARRESTED: Investigation police Gulshan-e-Iqbal claimed to have arrested two thieves of a gang and recovered cash and cell phones from their custody. The accused persons have been identified as Faryad Masih and his accomplice Qasim. Police recovered Rs150,000 in cash, eight cell phones and illegal weapons from their custody. SP has announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the police team.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral