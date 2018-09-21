Dry forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Met office has forecast dry and partly cloudy weather for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. Rain-thundershower may occur at isolated places in Malakand division during evening/night.
