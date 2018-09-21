Revival of sports

In Naya Pakistan as the government is focusing on reviving the systems to facilitate the nation at its grass root level, I would like to put forward some suggestions. Like the economic reform committee, a sports revival committee should be formed with a focus on the revival of sports including squash and hockey. A centre financial pool should be made with fixed percentage contribution from sports earning units such as the PCB and potential sponsors. All public and private resource centres should be made part of the grand plan to utilise maximum available resources. The revival of sports is necessary for building a positive image of the country.

Asif Ahmed

Karachi