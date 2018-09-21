Mind your language

In order to provide security to people in the month of Muharram, the law-enforcement agencies have set up check posts at various positions. While this is a right step, it has been observed that police constables talk with senior citizens in a harsh tone. The Sindh government should look into this matter.

Senior citizens take time to show their ID cards to police officials. The provincial government should train the officials and order them to deal with senior citizens politely.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur