Police apprehend 19 suspects

The Karachi police have arrested at least 19 suspects during raids in various locations of the city. They were booked over charges of land grabbing, drug peddling, sale of gutka and street crime.

The police have also recovered a motorcycle, 3.5 kilogrammes of charas, four TT pistols, ammunition, and gutka ingredients and packaging material from their possession, said police sources on Wednesday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Akber Khan, Abdullah, Syed Mohammed Moizuddin, Nihal Takydar, Faheem, Sohail, Shahid, Shahzad, Shamroz, Abid Sultan, Akram, Ghulam Rasool, Abbas, Sameer, Bilal, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Raza and Musarat. They were nominated in cases registered at several police stations, including the Mominabad, Surjani Town, Gulbahar and Gulberg police stations.