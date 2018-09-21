Two killed in road accidents

A middle-aged woman and a young man were killed in separate traffic accidents in the city on Thursday.

In the first incident, 55-year-old Shabana, who was a resident of Baldia Town, was crossing the road in Mawach Goth when a speedy vehicle ran her over. She died on the spot. Her body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The Mochko police station has registered a case against the unidentified driver. Separately, a teenager was killed when a speeding vehicle ran him over near Nursery within the limits of Ferozabad police station. He was later identified as Umair, son of Atiq. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities from where his family took it home without an autopsy. Police officials said the deceased was standing at a bus stop when a speeding vehicle hit him. A case has been registered.