September 21, 2018
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

‘Drug peddler’ gunned down by friend

An alleged drug peddler was killed after his friend allegedly shot him during a scuffle in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Thursday.

According to police officials, both the deceased, 32-year-old Nawabzada, and murderer, Hussain Shah, were drug addicts and were also involved in drug peddling. They had also been arrested in the past and were imprisoned over charges of drug peddling.

The incident reportedly took place at a house in Frontier Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station. The two friends were transporting drugs to the house where they engaged in a brawl, during which Shah shot dead Nawabzada.

Following the firing incident, a contingent of the law enforcers reached the site and arrested the accused. They also claimed to have recovered a pistol that was used in the murder.

The body was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. It was later handed over to the family for burial. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Muggers injure teenager

Also on Thursday, a 17-year-old man, Zain, son of Zahur Ahmed was wounded after unidentified persons opened fire on him in North Karachi Sector 5-L within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station.

The injured was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital. According to police officials, Zain was shot by robbers after he offered resistance during an attempted mugging. A case has been registered against unidentified persons.

