Bannu college closed indefinitely after violence

BANNU: Akram Khan Durrani College was closed on Wednesday for an indefinite period after the violent protest by the students the previous day.

Principal Dr Raza Khan announced the decision at a briefing to reporters. He was accompanied by Vice-Principal Rukhsar Khan and Chief Warden Abdur Rehman.

Condemning violent protest in which students set ablaze college furniture and pelted vehicles with stones, the principal said facts must be established through a proper inquiry into the incident.

He said whoever was found guilty must be removed from his position. The principal said he and the other staff members worked hard but some elements were not happy with them because of own vested interest.