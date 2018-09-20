Imran calls on King Salman

JEDDAH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, reaffirming their intention to stand by each other at all times, expressed their desire to further enhance and diversify bilateral cooperation and to continue close coordination on issues of mutual interest.

Based on their decades-old fraternal ties, both the countries expressed complete solidarity with each other in their efforts at preserving their sovereignty and territorial integrity, said a statement issued by Foreign Office at the conclusion of two-day state visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Information Fawad Ahmed, and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood visited the Kingdom at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Prime Minister was received by His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, at his Palace in Jeddah, where he was presented with a guard of honor and a state banquet was hosted for him and his entourage.

In the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relationship, the regional and global political situation and the issues confronting the Muslim Umah.

During the visit, the prime minister also held a meeting with His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, who hosted a dinner in his honour.

The two leaders accompanied by their ministers and senior officials, held detailed discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral relationship and on the regional political and security situation.

They exchanged ideas on enhancing cooperation in political, defense, economic, commercial and cultural sectors, developing joint ventures in line with their respective developmental needs, strengthening collaboration in human resource sector and addressing the issues faced by Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their historical and brotherly ties, rooted in bonds of common religion, shared culture and values and quest for regional and global peace and security.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the convergence of views on a host of regional and global issues, as well as the issues faced by Muslim Umah.

Pakistan praised the Saudi leadership on a smooth and successful organisation of Haj this year, and acknowledged the eminent position of respect and reverence among the Muslim Umah, enjoyed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

It also commended the visionary leadership of His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, which was leading Saudi Arabia towards a modern and developed economy.

The Saudi leadership congratulated Pakistan on its successful democratic transition, in a peaceful and fair manner, and felicitated the prime minister on his election.

Appreciating the prime minister’s ideal of transforming his country into a welfare state based on Islamic socio-economic principles, the Saudi leadership assured Pakistan of its maximum assistance.

Pakistan thanked Saudi Arabia for its steadfast and continued support.

The prime minister briefed the Saudi leadership on Pakistan’s successes and sacrifices in its fight against terrorism, highlighting the role of actors trying to destabilise Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly rejected the efforts to promote religious extremism, sectarianism and terrorism.

The Saudi leadership apprised the prime minister of the steps taken by the Kingdom to curb extremism and terrorism, and shared views on the forces spreading extremist ideologies in the region.

The two countries acknowledged each other’s efforts and sacrifices and pledged to continue their partnership to defeat the scourge of extremism and terrorism.

They agreed on the need to promote peace and security to ensure progress, development and prosperity.

In that regard, they also agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, as well as their collaboration at the regional and multilateral forums.

The prime minister informed the Saudi leadership about the plight of the Muslims of Indian Held Kashmir, suffering grievous human rights violations.

Mentioning the report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he stressed the need for Islamic solidarity and unity in raising the issue forcefully at the UN Human Rights Council.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to the just struggle of the Palestinian people to restore their rights and achieve the independence of the state of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They also stressed that the international community must respect the just struggle of the people living under foreign occupation and the legitimate right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

With a view to developing tangible and meaningful bilateral cooperation in key areas, the two countries agreed to intensify consultations and coordination in order to strengthen their strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to visit Pakistan at an early date. The offer was graciously accepted, in principle, by the Saudi leadership. –APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have a strong people-to-people relationship and the kingdom has always helped Pakistan.

In an interview with an Arab channel, the PM said that Saudi Arabia has in the past helped Pakistan when Pakistan has been in need.

The PM said that people of the two countries have strong relationship and an emotional connection among them.

Answering a question, the premier said that Muslim countries can’t bear to have more conflicts among them as it weakens them as an international community.

“These conflicts are weakening all of us and Pakistan would like to play a role of putting out these fires, a role of reconciliation,” said Imran Khan. Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in United Arab Emirates on an official visit, where he was accorded a warm welcome.

Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Pakistan premier at the presidential apron of Abu Dhabi airport. During the visit, the Pakistan premier is expected to hold bilateral meetings with UAE leadership