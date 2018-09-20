Qadri for action against NAB officials

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has demanded that the NAB chairman should take necessary action against those officials who made a weak case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and determine the culprits responsible for the non-recovery of plundered public money from him. Addressing a meeting of senior party leaders after reaching Lahore from Canada on Wednesday, Qadri said courts could not have given a different verdict unless the 70-year old corrupt system was not changed. The bureaucracy, officials, prosecution and laws were the same then how the verdict could be different, he added. Earlier, talking to media at the airport, he said providing justice to the Model Town killings victims was a test case for the government of Imran Khan who had been demanding justice for them for the last four years. To a question, he said Tehrik Minhaj-ul-Quran (TMQ) played a key role in the cancellation of the blasphemous caricature contest by a Dutch lawmaker.