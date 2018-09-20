Thu September 20, 2018
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Qadri for action against NAB officials

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has demanded that the NAB chairman should take necessary action against those officials who made a weak case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and determine the culprits responsible for the non-recovery of plundered public money from him. Addressing a meeting of senior party leaders after reaching Lahore from Canada on Wednesday, Qadri said courts could not have given a different verdict unless the 70-year old corrupt system was not changed. The bureaucracy, officials, prosecution and laws were the same then how the verdict could be different, he added. Earlier, talking to media at the airport, he said providing justice to the Model Town killings victims was a test case for the government of Imran Khan who had been demanding justice for them for the last four years. To a question, he said Tehrik Minhaj-ul-Quran (TMQ) played a key role in the cancellation of the blasphemous caricature contest by a Dutch lawmaker.

