Thu September 20, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

70,000 to sit in medical colleges entry test on Sunday

Islamabad : The test for admission to medical and dental colleges in Punjab will be held in 13 cities of the province on Sunday with over 70,000 youths sitting it.

The 'entry test' as it is called was earlier slated to take place on Sept 16 but was rescheduled to Sept 23 due to the engagement of police and district administrations for Muharram security.

The University of Health Sciences, Lahore, will hold the test in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hassan Abdal and Rahimyar Khan at the same time, while more than 70,000 candidates are to sit it from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The candidates have been told to reach their respective examination centres one hour before the test starts.

They will have to show their admittance card along with computerised national identity cards or passports or domiciles to get access to examination centres, while cell-phones, textbooks, test papers, calculators and other items, which can be used for cheating, will not be allowed in the examination halls.

Those with at least 60 per cent marks in HSSC (Pre-Medical) or equivalent examinations and having domicile of any district of Punjab, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan will sit the test.

The merit of candidates will be determined by adding the marks of matriculation and intermediate exams and entrance test at the rate of 10:40:50 per cent respectively.

The paper will consist of 220 objective-type questions divided into four sections, including Biology, Chemistry, Physics and English.

The test will have negative marking with every wrong answer carrying the penalty of one mark deduction from the total test score.

Every correct answer will have five marks, while the total marks will be 1100.

The candidates will be allowed to take question paper with them after the test but for that, they've to detach and hand over the first page of the question paper carrying their names and signatures to the invigilators. The UHS will upload the answer keys on its official website after the test.

