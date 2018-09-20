Thu September 20, 2018
Islamabad

September 20, 2018

RAPID organises teachers training

Islamabad : Roots Academy of Professional and Intellectual Development (RAPID) organised in-session teachers training for two days, at its head office here, says a press release.

The purpose of the training was to coach the teachers in their subject areas with the best practices and pedagogical methodologies. The training session started at the MIUC conference hall. After the opening and welcome RIS CEO Walid Mushtaq address the teachers. He emphasised that to be effective teacher it is important to be committed and professional more than another profession. Nida Jawad (Branch head of F-10 campus) had the session about emotional health, she shared that emotional health helped us to function better as a person and as a professional. Our conscience choices made us into a responsible and accountable persons and professionals.

Teachers had training sessions with master trainers and peers in their respective subjects. Each session discussed in detail about the curriculum, syllabus, best practices in the subject area, and teaching strategies and techniques to teach each lesson according to the different levels of the kids.

On second day, Tameema Tasnim (Director Operations & Academics) shared the organisational structure of Roots International School. Tameema also discussed that teachers’ responsibilities regarding his/her professional behavior and best interest for his/her students future is the key factor in the betterment of the teacher/student relation. Ms. Ambreen (General Manager Academics) had the session about Creating School Community.

Samina Shah had the session about Effective Teaching Strategies. She shared that effective lesson planning, different assessment for all the levels of students, regular, and student needs based feedback are key strategies for the effective teaching. Master trainers shared the best practices and pedagogical strategies with the peers and colleagues in their respective subjects.

All teachers discussed in detail about the curriculum and syllabus. Teachers learned how to teach a lesson effectively and equipping the students with skills to be achievers. They discussed and shared the best practices and skills to teach the students.

