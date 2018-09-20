NH&MP plantation drive

Islamabad : In compliance with the directives of Prime Minister for massive plantation, a campaign has been initiated by the National Highways & Motorway Police across the country.

The Inspector General NH&MP, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, directed all zonal and sector commanders to contribute towards a minimum number of 50,000 plants in the first week.

In his official correspondence, the Inspector General stated that such a campaign is vital to the rehabilitation of flora eliminated during construction of highways and Motorways.