School fee hike

A well-known private school in Lahore has increased tuition fee by 10 percent, despite the CJP’s order to limit the increase to only five percent. Also, other charges, including transport fee, has been increased by at least 12 percent. This is the clear example of how private schools in Pakistan are looting parents who want to provide quality education to their children.

These schools also collect monthly fee during summer vacations as well. If students are not using these facilities during their summer break, why are schools charging a large sum of money? This has caused immense mental stress to parents, particularly those who belonged to the salaried class. It is hoped that the higher authorities will look into these issues.

Fajar Butt

Lahore