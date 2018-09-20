Putting out fires

Every time when fire breaks out in Pakistan, outdated equipment takes considerable time to extinguish it. Most of our fire brigades are not even equipped with snorkels. There is a dire need to upgrade fire brigades with modern equipment.

Karachi mayor has also stressed the need to upgrade the fire department. Also, town planners should ensure that all buildings have proper fire exits so that the lives of people can be saved in case of an untoward incident.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt