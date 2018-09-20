Juve’s Costa gets four-match suspension for spitting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TURIN: Juventus winger Douglas Costa has been suspended for four Serie A matches after spitting at Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco during Sunday’s game, the Italian league has said.Costa escaped with a booking for elbowing and head-butting Di Francesco, but was sent off after cameras caught him spitting at the same player in another altercation.Juventus won the game 2-1 despite the dismissal of Costa, who apologised for his behaviour after the match in a statement.The 28-year-old Brazilian will miss league games against Frosinone, Bologna, Napoli and Udinese.
