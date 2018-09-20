Rangers arrest ‘MQM-L worker’, three other suspects

The Sindh Rangers claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four suspects during targeted operations in various locations of the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force conducted a targeted raid in Zaman Town and arrested a suspect, Asadullah. It was revealed during investigations that he is affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and has been involved in multiple land grabbing and extortion cases.

During another raid in Zaman Town, the Rangers apprehended two suspects, Abdul Naveed and Rashid Akram alias Viki. They are allegedly involved in several cases of street crime. A suspect, Mohammad Moosa, was arrested by the Rangers in Model Colony. He allegedly facilitated dacoits in their criminal activities.

The paramilitary force also recovered arms and stolen items from the suspects’ possession. They were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.

On Tuesday, the paramilitary force had arrested five suspects, including street criminals, during targeted operations. The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers conducted a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar and arrested three men identified as Zareen, Mohammad Islam and Mohammad Asif. The men were involved in a number of street crime cases, he said.

Law enforcers also raided Mehmoodabad and Jamshed Quarters areas, where they arrested Shahroz Shahid alias Kala and Mohammad Faizan alias Chooha. The two were alleged to be involved in a number of robberies. Weapons and looted items were said to have been seized from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to police for further legal action.

Shop robber held

Also on Wednesday, the Mehmoodabad police foiled a robbery bid in the Kashmir Colony area and arrested an alleged robber in an injured state who was trying to rob a shop along with his accomplices by cutting its locks.

A gang of robbers was allegedly trying to rob the shop when the police reached the scene. After seeing the police, the suspects tried to escape under the cover of fire, however, one of them was injured when the police returned fire.

The injured suspect was arrested and shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as Shahzooz, son of Shahid. The police also recovered a 9mm pistol, three rounds of ammunition, two cutters and a blade from his possession. According to the police, he is involved in several cases of robberies and street crime in various areas of the city. Further investigations are under way.