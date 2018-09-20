No traffic suspension between KP and GB

MANSEHRA: The police on Wednesday announced that vehicular traffic between Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not be suspended on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

"We had earlier decided to suspend traffic between Mansehra and Chelas in Gilgit-Baltistan but now we have withdrawn this decision. The traffic would continue without any hassle on Thursday and Friday," Arif Javed, Assistant Superintendent of Police, told reporters.

He said that media had been informed about the current development that there would be no ban on traffic between GB and KP through Karakoram Highway and Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.

Earlier in the day, ASP Arif Javed chaired a meeting attended by deputy superintendents of police, station house officers and heads of Special Branch. He briefed participants about security measures on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. The official said entry of Afghan refugees had already been restricted to camps and cops were deployed in and around imambargah across the district.