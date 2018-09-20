PML-N activists celebrate court order to free Sharifs

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and workers celebrated the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict about the release of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Cap (r) Safdar as their conviction was suspended.

The party activists, led by trade leader and PML-N leader Haji Muhammad Afzal and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sobia Shahid, gathered at the Peshawar Press Club to express jubilance over their leader's release. They chanted slogans in favour of their leader and said the IHC verdict was a proof of Sharif's innocence.

They said the accountability court had awarded punishment to the former prime minister, his daughter and son-in-law on baseless allegations as the National Accountability Bureau failed to provide solid proofs against them.

The PML-N leaders said Nawaz Sharif had been implicated in false cases of corruption and was put behind bars. False cases against the PML-N leadership were part of pre-poll rigging to keep them away from the election campaign, they alleged.

They hoped that Nawaz Sharif and his family would honourably be acquitted of all charges as they believed in the independence of the judiciary. Some party activists distributed sweets at Milad Chowk in the city to celebrate the IHC verdict. Sweets were also shared as a mark of jubilance in other parts of the provincial capital and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

FAISALABAD: The PML-N local leaders and workers Wednesday hailed the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) of suspending the jail sentences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

In their separate statements, local incumbent and former lawmakers said the suspension of the sentences of Nawaz Sharif was the victory of justice and prayers of Pakistanis.

Former MNA Mian Abdul Mannan, MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan, MPA Mian Tahir Jameel, former Mayor Faisalabad Municipal Corporation and ex-MNA Chaudhry Sher Ali, former minister of state Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, former MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, ex-MNA Haji Muhammad Akram Ansar and Chaudhry Shahbaz Babar, former MNA Talal Badar Chaudhry, ex-MNA Mian Muhammad Farooq, former MPA Nawaz Malik and Mayor Faisalabad Municipal Corporation Muhammad Nawaz Malik lauded the IHC verdict.