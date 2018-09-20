Thu September 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Danish delegation calls on Punjab health minister

LAHORE: Punjab and Denmark agreed upon joint initiatives for the awareness and cure of diabetes in Punjab. Royal Danish Embassy Commercial Councilor Ali Mushtaq Butt and Commercial Advisor Aslam Pervez on Wednesday called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and offered cooperation in health sector.

According to a handout, the minister welcomed the offer and said diabetes was a silent killer and dangerous disorder which was haunting 16.98 per cent of adult population of Pakistan. “According to a recent survey, as many 35.3 million of adult population was suffering from diabetes which was very alarming. By changing lifestyle affects of diabetes can be reduced,” said the minister.

She said Denmark had been successfully run diabetes awareness program in KPK and now she wanted to cooperate with government of Punjab as well. “We assure all cooperation to Denmark for launching awareness programme in Punjab” she said.

Dr Yasmin was of the view that school students should be engaged in healthy activities so that they could be prevented from diabetes in future. “Fighting with diabetes was not so difficult, with the help of will power and proper medical consultancy one can get rid of intensity of diabetes” she said. Ali Mushtaq on the occasion offered his government’s support for diabetes awareness and said a special informative brochure would be provided to public hospitals.”

