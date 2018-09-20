Two security personnel martyred in Qila Saifullah attack

ISLAMABAD: At least two security personnel were martyred and another was critically injured when some unidentified militants sprayed bullets at their vehicle in Balochistan province on Wednesday, local media reported. According to the reports, the security forces personnel were on their routine duty when they came under attack in the Main Market area of Qila Saifullah, a district in the Balochistan province.

The attackers, riding on motorcycles, managed to flee from the scene following the attack, said the police. After the attack, law enforcement agencies and rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to District Hospital Qila Saifullah

The Police cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation in the surroundings to apprehend the on-the-run militants. Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives. No group or person has claimed the attack yet. On Tuesday, security forces foiled a major terrorist bid in Balochistan and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during an operation. Meanwhile, at least 265 anti-state militants from various banned organisations have laid down arms and surrendered to the government in the province.