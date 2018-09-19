SC clubs all cases pertaining to fee hike by private schools

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to club cases pertaining to private schools pending with high courts and the apex court, Geo News reported.

The top court also ordered that notices be issued to private schools for increasing fee. Declaring the case maintainable, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar made eight private schools a party to the case. “The schools have to defend themselves,” the top judge remarked.

The apex court will hear the clubbed cases against private schools for increasing fee on October 4.

According to the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, all decisions pertaining to education will fall under the domain of provincial governments.