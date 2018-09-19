Imran pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

MADINAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) and offered Magrib prayers and Nawafil at Riaz-ul-Jannah.

The doors of Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) were opened for the prime minister and his delegation. On arrival of the prime minister, hundreds of Pakistanis gathered in Masjid-e-Nabvi and raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived in Madinah earlier in the day on a two-day state visit to Saudi Arabia, later left for Jeddah. The prime minister is visiting Saudi Arabia on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He is accompanied by ministers for foreign affairs, finance, information and advisor on commerce.

Earlier, the governor of Madinah, Faisal Bin Salman, Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham bin Siddique and other officials received the premier upon his arrival. The prime minister will call on King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with the Saudi crown prince. King Salman will also host a state banquet for the premier at the Royal Court.

Accompanying ministers will meet their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation. Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al Othaimeen will also call on PM Khan during his visit. The prime minister will perform Umra during his two-day visit. He is also expected to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The prime minister Imran Khan is likely to attend the much-hyped Pakistan v India match to be held on Wednesday. According to media reports, it is highly expected that the premier will watch the match live in Dubai.

Commenting on the matter, Pakistani Captain Sarfraz Ahmed stated PM Imran’s expected visit will definitely act as morale booster for all players.