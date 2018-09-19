tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Some risk factors for diabetes are under a person’s control, such as maintaining a healthy weight, eating a nutritious diet and getting enough exercise, the American Heart Association (AHA) notes.
The AHA says additional risk factors that are under a person’s control include:
* Managing stress.
* Avoiding smoking.
* Getting quality sleep every night.
