Arif praises departments’ role in domestic cricket

KARACHI: Former PCB secretary and famous administrator Arif Ali Khan Abbasi has said that departmental cricket is essential for the country’s domestic structure as they provided employment to players and officials.

Talking to reporters at State Bank stadium, where he was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony of an Inter-School tournament on Wednesday, he said that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani’s appointment was good for Pakistan cricket. He said he expected Mani to bring back international cricket to Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Arif said that if PCB required his advice on any issue, he would be willing to help as Mani was his old friend. He said that both departments and associations were integral part of the domestic structure and both should be supported.

“The associations find and groom talented cricketers, while the departments provide them employment,” Arif added. He further said that he did not know what the use was of academies in Lahore, Karachi and other cities. “The main purpose of academies is to train and coach the players, especially young players in off season. There should be difference in academies and hostels,” he added.

Arif said that soon he would visit Kenya to serve as director for a double wicket tournament. He said he was pleased to see the state-of-the-art facilities at the State Bank stadium. “All facilities are up to the mark and it is an example for other departments. They should also develop such stadiums,” he added.

Arif said that Bakhtiyari stadium, where T20 cricket originated three decades ago, was lying in a very bad shape. The PCB or the provincial government should develop it as youngsters needed stadiums. Later, he handed the winners’ trophy to Oasis English School who defeated Army Public School in the final by 103 runs. SBP’s manager sports Zaheerul Hasan was also present on the occasion.