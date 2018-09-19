Ashwin eyes India white-ball return

MUMBAI: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is plotting a return to white-ball cricket in a bid to play at the ICC World Cup in England and Wales next year.

He has been out of India’s limited-overs outfits for over a year, with his last ODI and T20I coming in July and June 2017 respectively.Ashwin has not given up on a recall in time to represent India at World Cup because he believes he was not exiled on the basis of poor form.

“I didn’t do too much wrong to be going out in the white-ball scheme of things,” Ashwin said at an event on Monday.The tall twirler is, however, hopeful of a return despite fierce competition from the likes of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.“I do feel there will be a time for me at some stage because I didn’t go out due to bad performances. I’m always hopeful of what I can achieve in any given game.”