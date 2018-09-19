Meagre pension

The prime minister of Pakistan should take immediate steps to mitigate the suffering of EOBI pensioners who have been receiving mere Rs5,250 per month for the last five years.

Mismanagement and corruption in an institution should not be allowed to bring misery to those who have spent their entire life working for nation building. The PTI-led government should take remedial measures to deal with this long-standing national issue.

Ahmad Nawaz

Islamabad