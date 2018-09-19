Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
No clarity on economic management

No clarity on economic management

Business

September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tdap participation in World Food Moscow, Russia

Moscow: TDAP is participating in World Food Moscow Russia with six (06) exhibitors relating to the products categories like rice, fruits & vegetables, spices etc. World Food Moscow, a four (04) day exhibition starting from 17th September, 2018, is a major exhibition serving the global food and drinks industry. Since its inception in 1991, the event has grown to become the entry point for international manufacturers looking to enter the vibrant Russian market. The event is the perfect platform to promote new food and drink products in Russia-attracting thousands of businesses from around the world.

Pakistan has constructed a customized pavilion with beautiful branding under the theme of “Emerging Pakistan” with the support of the Minister (Trade) Moscow, Mr. Nasir Hamid. The Pakistani Trade Wing in Moscow has invited relevant buyers from the major food related brands, chain stores and large importers of food items to the Russian Federation to visit the Pakistani Pavilion.***

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Pakistani pays for Indian man's flight tickets to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Pakistani pays for Indian man's flight tickets to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook