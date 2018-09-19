Tdap participation in World Food Moscow, Russia

Moscow: TDAP is participating in World Food Moscow Russia with six (06) exhibitors relating to the products categories like rice, fruits & vegetables, spices etc. World Food Moscow, a four (04) day exhibition starting from 17th September, 2018, is a major exhibition serving the global food and drinks industry. Since its inception in 1991, the event has grown to become the entry point for international manufacturers looking to enter the vibrant Russian market. The event is the perfect platform to promote new food and drink products in Russia-attracting thousands of businesses from around the world.

Pakistan has constructed a customized pavilion with beautiful branding under the theme of “Emerging Pakistan” with the support of the Minister (Trade) Moscow, Mr. Nasir Hamid. The Pakistani Trade Wing in Moscow has invited relevant buyers from the major food related brands, chain stores and large importers of food items to the Russian Federation to visit the Pakistani Pavilion.***