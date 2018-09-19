Halal products fair on Sept 29

ISLAMABAD: The exhibition of Halal products will be held in Dubai on September 29. In the exhibition, companies which are making dairy products, frozen vegetables, bakery products, seafood, and ice cream will showcase their products.

Halal Expo Dubai is the largest and only dedicated exhibition focusing on all aspects of Halal products and services, including Halal food, Halal beverage, Halal fashion, Halal cosmetics and personal care products, Halal travel and tourism, Halal hospitality, Halal banking and finance, it was reported.