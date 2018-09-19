Interior Pakistan expo in December

LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Tuesday announced to hold three-day mega 10th “Interiors Pakistan” Expo 2018 in December to promote local furniture industry worldwide and enhancing its exports, besides providing an opportunity to showcase their products to attract local and foreign investors and buyers of quality furniture, a statement said.

The expo aimed at promoting and introducing Pakistani interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan, it added.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq presiding over a meeting of the board of directors said that in the past, the council had successfully organised nine mega exhibitions in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad and got tremendous response from the public and private sectors, alike.

PFC will extend invitation to furniture producers and retailers of China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Denmark, Thailand and, Bangkok, while delegations from other countries will also be invited to participate in the upcoming exhibition, he added.

Members from diplomatic corps, leading businessmen, stakeholders of the furniture industry and foreign delegation would also attend the event, he said.

More than 70 leading local companies and interior designers will display their products and as per the previous trend, nearly 250,000 to 300,000 people are likely to visit this mega exhibition, he said.