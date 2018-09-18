Tue September 18, 2018
National

September 18, 2018

ECP withdraws notices against PM

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday withdrew its notices against Prime Minister Imran Khan for violation of electoral code of conduct giving warnings him to be careful in future.

A two member commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Muhammad Raza, heard electoral violations in NA 63 Jhelum NA 162 Sahiwal and NA 120 Lahore.

Counsel for Imran Khan informed the commission that the ECP issued notices to the PM for violation of code of conduct in by polls; however, it was challenged in the high court, and it was rejected. He further said that these notice have no worth and urged the ECP to withdraw the notices. The commission accepting the plea withdrew the notices and warned Imran Khan to be careful in future.

