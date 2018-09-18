Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran visits Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is undertaking his maiden state visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (today).

The two-day visit is taking place on the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Imran will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood.

Contrary to earlier speculations, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is not part of the prime minister’s entourage, as he is in China.

Imran will call on King Salman and Crown Prince Salman.

The king will also host a state banquet for the prime minister at the Royal Court. Accompanying ministers will also meet with their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation.

According to sources, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maleki has put up tireless efforts to make the visit possible at the earliest and fruitful for the two brotherly nations. Earlier, it was made public that Prime Minister Khan had no plan to undertake any foreign trip in the first three months of his government, but incidentally the first visit is taking place even before the completion of first month of the government, the sources reminded.

During the visit to Saudi Arabia, Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will call on the prime minister.

Pakistan is a leading and active member of the organization. The prime minister will also perform Umra and pay a visit to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook