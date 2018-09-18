SCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

PESHAWAR: Like all eleven members of its executive committee, the president, senior vice-president and vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) were elected unopposed on Monday for 2019.

The election commission comprising Malik Niaz Ahmed, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and Waris Khan announced that Faiz Muhammad was elected as president, Saad Khan Zahid as senior vice-present and Haris Mufti as vice-president unopposed.

Nobody had filed nomination papers against them.

The newly elected representatives of the chamber will assume charge of their respective offices from October 1. The eleven members including the sole woman candidate on the reserved seat of the executive committee of the SCCI have already been elected unopposed.

Malik Imran Ishaq, Saad Khan Zahid, Aftab Iqbal, Muhammad Shafiq Afridi and Shahid Hussain were elected unopposed as SCCI executive committee members after the withdrawal of nominations by Faud Ishaq, Haji Afzal, Imdad Khan Afridi, Pervez Khan Khattak, Adnan Inayat, Irshad and Fayyaz Ahmed Paracha for five Corporate Group seats.