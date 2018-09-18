Report on Fata reforms unveiled

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS), University of Peshawar, Monday launched a new report on Fata reforms produced by the Cell for Fata Studies.

A ceremony was held where pro-vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dr Mohammad Abid was the chief guest.

The ceremony was also addressed by dean faculty of Social Sciences Dr Johar Ali, UNDP representative Haider Yahya and others.

IPCS Director Prof Syed Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi presented the findings of the report in his presentation at the outset of the ceremony.

He said that drastic reforms were necessary for the stability in the tribal areas, which were recently merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He pointed to the land reforms to be one of the major areas of concern for both the locals and the implementers.

The IPCS director stated that the report shall be published in the form of a book so as to make it available for students, academicians and policymakers.

Haider Yahya said the most difficult task in the implementation of Fata reforms was 03 percent National Finance Commission award.

He added that the federal government was trying to convince provincial governments of 03 percent share for tribal districts of KP in the NFC award. The key to reforms was development, he added.

Prof Johar Ali said the policymakers have always ignored the ground realities. “Now as we are bringing this area to the mainstream, we must plan our policies according to the actual situation,” he said.