Stress, acidity linked to wrong eating habits

LAHORE: Acidity is one of the most common problems that most individuals face. This is largely due to wrong eating habits and sometimes even stress.

We can prevent from acidity by avoiding poultry and fatty foods. Non fatty meal stays for three hours while fatty meal stays for 6 hours in stomach. Endoscopy is a simple process for diagnosis of stomach related diseases. We should not afraid of this; said speakers in a seminar “Stomach- effects of acidity on routine life” organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers with the collaboration of Shaigan Pharmaceuticals private limited.

Rawalpindi Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Umar (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Major General Professor Dr Tasawur Hussain, Brig (R) Muhammad Iqbal (Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military), Brig (R) Amjad Salamat, Dr Junaid Aslam, Dr Muhammad Saleh, Professor Dr Bushra Khaar, Dr Mash’hood Ali, Zarsharaf (Marketing Head Shaigan Pharmaceuticals) and Muhammad Kabeer Saleh (Director Operations Shaigan Pharmaceuticals) addressed the participants in the seminar.

Wasif Nagi (Senior Editor Health, education, current affairs and Chairman Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society) was the organiser and moderator of this seminar. Brig (R) Muhammad Iqbal said that spicy and fatty food causes stomach ulcer. Acidity should not be ignored. It should be diagnosed and cured immediately.

Major General (R) Tasawur Hussain said first of all we need to understand that a specific quantity of acid exists in stomach to digest the food. If it does not exist we cannot digest our food. It is also another issue. And if this acid exceeds from its specific limit, it causes acidity. If acid enters food intestine it causes severe damage.

We should avoid fatty food and overeating. Brig (R) Amjad Salamat said that if there is burning in stomach we should consult with some good physician. It should be diagnosed immediately. We should say no to smoking and carbonated drinks. There are 900 calories in 100gram oil while we only burn 250 calories by running over five miles.

Professor Dr Bushra Khaar said that acidity causes indigestion, coughing and stomach burning. If acidity prolongs it causes stomach ulcer which later causes cancer. Endoscopy is done for the diagnosis of stomach diseases. People are afraid of endoscopy. It is a simple process through which a soft tube is inserted in food intestine to examine stomach.

This tube does not cause any damage to the food intestine and stomach. Patient should be starved for four to five hours before endoscopy. H pylori is diagnosed through endoscopy so that bacteria is diagnosed which can cause cancer. If patient is diagnosed with cancer then stunt can also be inserted.

Dr Saleh said that patient gets depressed due to acidity. H pylori are curable. We can prevent from cancer through timely diagnosis. Dr Mash’hood Ali said that acidity is not a dangerous disease. We should consult with good physician, take balanced diet. Dr Amjad Salamat said that stomach should be cleaned from h pylori.

It is curable. Dr Umar said that in developed countries, “disease-free society” concept is getting common. They are emphasising on how we can prevent from diseases. They are spreading awareness among their public about prevention from diseases. We also should change our attitude to make our health better. Without this, we cannot form a healthy and prosperous society.

Zarsharaf (Marketing head Shaigan) delivered a note of thanks to Jang Group, Geo and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society and said that Jang Group is organising public awareness seminars for the last 20 years.

He said that Shaigan would be the fifth company of the world which is making hormonal medicines. This company has been honoured with export trophy while Esso is an important and useful product of this company. In the end, experts answered the questions of participants and Muhammad Kabeer Saleh (Director Operations Shaigan) gave souvenirs to the experts. —