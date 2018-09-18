Tue September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018

RDA seeks police help for action against illegal housing societies

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sought police personals from city police department on deputation for effective enforcement of rules and regulations and action against illegal housing societies. Under the directions of Director General (DG) RDA Rana Akbar Hayat, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other illegal land use within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

For these sensitive duties like removal of encroachment, demolition and seal unauthorized buildings protection of life of officers and staff and to maintain general law and order situation availability of Police force is very essential. Rao Atif Raza, Director Adman & Finance, RDA has sent a letter to The City Police Officer (CPO) with request that one Head Constable and four constables may be placed at the disposal of RDA for carrying out the enforcement operations.

