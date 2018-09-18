Seven suspects held with smuggled liquor, cigarettes

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) arrested seven accused and recovered a huge quantity of smuggled liquor bottles, cigarettes, betel nuts and hazardous gutka from their possession when checking at different check-posts.

According to an official, the PCG on a tip-off enhanced checking on the Super Highway. While inspecting three suspicious trucks, the officials found 263 sacks of smuggled betel nuts, 9900 hazardous Indian gutka, 101 cartons of cigarettes and 197 cartons of soaps and arrested five men.

The officials during a search of a car at Chohar Jamali check-post seized 104 bottles of liquor, 10 cans of beer and arrested two men. The PCG has launched further investigations.