Tue September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018

A F Ferguson celebrates 125 years of business

KARACHI: A.F. Ferguson & Co. celebrated its 125 years of professional services at a gathering at a local hotel, Karachi. The event was attended by a large number of people from business community, corporates, banks and former and current partners and employees of the firm.

The firm recognized all its former partner for their significant contributions to the firm in shaping it to what it is today.

“The common expectation of all our client relationships is trust, solution-oriented service with comprehensive and composite knowledge,” remarked Syed Shabbar Zaidi, Senior Partner, A.F. Ferguson & Co.

He added “All major business houses, regulators, international agencies, judiciary, and all the governments in power trust the firm for its independence, transparency, expertise and cutting edge of knowledge in the respective fields”.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Babar Ali, Founder Packages Group said, “Working with Ferguson has been a rewarding experience. I have had the privilege of knowing successive leaderships, and an unbroken business relationship since 1958.”

A documentary covering 125 years of A.F. Ferguson & Co was also played on the occasion which included remarks from Syed Babar Ali – Founder Packages Limited, Asad Umar - Federal Minister of Finance, Mohammad Ali Tabba - CEO Lucky Cement among other senior business leaders.****

