Mon September 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

UAE team visits Bahria Town Karachi

KARACHI: A delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited Bahria Town Karachi on Sunday. The four-member delegation comprising editors of Daily Al-Bayan, Daily Gulf, reporter of Times and Director Conducting Officer visited Bahria Town and praised it projects. The delegation was warmly received on its arrival. The delegates visited different sites of the housing project which has helped promote Pakistan’s positive image.

The delegates termed the Bahria Town the best community project in East Asia and Middle East. They said that Bahria Town would become an excellent tourist resort in next ten years. The delegation lauded different well-illuminated roads, dancing fountains and attractive buildings during its visit at night.



