Taiwan’s Hsieh wins Japan Open tennis title

HIROSHIMA: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei trounced American qualifier Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-2 to capture the Japan Women’s Open on Sunday.

The second seed had too much experience on the big points as she dashed her teenage opponent’s hopes of claiming a maiden WTA title in Hiroshima. Anisimova, who only turned 17 two weeks ago, suffered from stage fright in her first final on the women’s tour, committing 23 unforced errors.

Hsieh, 32, showed far more composure as she rolled to her third career singles title following victories at Kuala Lumpur and Guangzhou in 2012. The tournament acts as an hors d’oeuvre to this week’s Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where Japanese fans will hope tennis sensation Naomi Osaka can deliver a strong showing after her defeat of Serena Williams in the US Open final.