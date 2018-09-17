How to manage unmanageable Karachi

Pakistan's largest city, Karachi is not only unmanageable but also ungovernable, others think it could be managed. It has been seen how this had been looted and destroyed not only by political players but also by non-political figures. Newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan is not a stranger to this city as he is coming today, with a 'plan for Karachi.' It can't be possible without declaring, 'civic emergency.'

It is true that Pakistan can't progress without developing Karachi and Karachi can't progress without cleaning its mess. Can Imran do it, is a big question mark, but perhaps only he can do it, if there is a will to do it. In the last 40 years, one thing which has progressed is one mafia after another. They all now complement one another, and prime minister has to keep this factor in mind when he will be briefed by more or less same officials.

While coming to the city from airport to State Guest House, he should not take helicopter, but, come through Shara-e-Faisal to see both on his right and left side, how its prized land had been encroached and how it had been utilised. One side of the road is with KMC, the other with Cantonment Board.

It is time for Imran Khan to repay after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) practically swept and those 14 seats played a decisive role in getting him elected as the prime minister. It is also important that Imran should also meet people like former mayors and administrators like Dr Farooq Sattar, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Naimatullah, Fahim Zaman, Dr Arif Hasan, just to take their views about the city.

He has already given some positive signals about his plan for Karachi, and he needs people who could execute his ideas as there are people whose eyes would be more on money rather the city.

Mere declaring Karachi as metropolitan city will not make it so. It has to come under one umbrella and direct elections of mayor is not a bad idea. But, first, we have to know the exact population of this city. The population census-2017, had not done justice, either with whole Sindh or with Karachi, in particular. This matter can be taken up and put on the agenda of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Therefore, the PM must declare 'civic emergency' in Karachi with immediate effect and appoint a board of competent people and those from civil society for oversight in consultation with the Sindh government. If there is a will there is always a way, but, this time no more red-tapism.

One expects a positive response from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Muraz Ali Shah or his ministers and advisers like Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab, who hail from Karachi.

Why 'civic emergency' is needed in Karachi, because it is also a mini Pakistan, where all communities live but, the way it had been managed in the last five decades only made the city of lights into the city of slums.

At present half of its population lives in over 7,000-8,000 katchi abadis, many of them in the heart of the city. An organised land mafia allegedly has a role in making these, 'katchi abadis.' Karachi has some four million aliens and the police have a little interest in the development of the city.

Why emergency is needed because every mega project, which could have developed this city, had been delayed for minimum 10 years to maximum 40 years, from Lyari Express Way to Karachi Mass Transit. So, whatever big projects Imran has in his mind he should also have a timeframe in which it should be completed and should not exceed more than three years. He himself has to visit city more regularly as the prime minister as he himself has said the other day, while mentioning the real estate of Railways, that land of Railways in Karachi is worth billions of rupees. In some cases he may require support from the judiciary, which is already playing its role from, 'Karachi Badamni' case to Water Commission.

Green Karachi can't be possible without pollution-free and clean Karachi. For this, city also needs new large size buses instead of multiple transport system, revival of Karachi Circular Railways without much delay beside immediate completion of Green Line project.

Majority of Karachi flyovers and underpass are faulty and as a result they have failed in maintaining flow of traffic. The Sindh chief minister himself admits that Sindh's biggest problem is lack of 'competent people', particularly competent engineers. In this situation, how the government can be able to get positive results.

Pick any of the civic department, whether it is KMC itself, Cantonment Boards, DHA, MDA, KDA, Sindh Building Control Authority, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Fire Brigade, KMC schools and hospitals etc., it would not be difficult to understand why this city is in a complete mess. It is generally believed that no file in this city 'moves' without money.

K-Electric in itself is an area which required immediate review. In a city of millions, electricity and water are stolen with connivance. If half of the population lives in 'katchi abadi,' how city can get legal connections.

Land mafia already has a firm control on the city and millions of acres of land of this city have already been 'sold' on throwaway prices. It is not sure whether the PM or federal government would be able to address it or not.

Therefore, the prime minister also needs to understand Karachi, from a citizen's point of view and not from the official view, if he really wants to know the actual picture of this mess.

'Civic emergency' is needed in almost every department linked to development of this city as these departments are highly 'corrupt' comprising bunch of 'incompetent' officers whose sole target for years had been multiplying their income through 'commissions' and there is a dangerous nexus among crime, officials and politics.

Karachi's law and order has improved and terrorism almost is under control, but not terror financing and money laundering.

The people of Karachi have a little option but to wait and watch how the new government and energetic prime minister will unfold his plan for the mega city.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of GEO, The News and Jang

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO