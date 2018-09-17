Job placement centre opens

LAHORE: Lahore Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries has established the Career Counselling and Job Placement Centre (CC&JP).

The centre would pave the way for the provision of better employment opportunities to jobseekers as it will serve as information hub for the employers and prospective employees keeping in view the market demand, said

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the centre. The NAVTTC executive director said CC&JP would be linked to the NAVTTC Job Placement Centre.

It will not only help the skilled women in job search but also assist them in learning basic skills of interview and presentation’, Cheema said. Lahore Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Flahat Imran thanked the cooperation of NAVTTC in establishment of the centre.